National Security Advisor Reacts To The Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Brittney Griner's appeal was rejected. That means her original nine-year sentence will stand.

Griner's legal team didn't expect the three-judge panel in Russia to overturn the WNBA star's sentence. She could still return to the United States by way of a prisoner swap.

With that said, the United States may wait until after the midterm elections to ramp up its negotiations with Russia. At least that's what ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn believes.

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, released a statement this Tuesday regarding Griner's appeal hearing.

"We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today," Sullivan said. "President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately. In recent weeks, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan.

"The President has demonstrated that he is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home, as his Administration has done successfully from countries around the world. The Administration remains in regular touch with representatives of the families, and we continue to admire their courage in the face of these unimaginable circumstances."

There is still no timetable for Griner's return.

Griner is currently spending time at a Moscow jail. She could eventually be transferred to a penal colony.