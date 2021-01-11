Here’s What Conference Is Officiating The National Title Game

We are less than 12 hours away from kickoff at the College Football Playoff national title game.

Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 3 seed Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Crimson Tide enter the game against the Buckeyes as a touchdown favorite.

Nick Saban’s team is coming off a dominant performance against No. 4 seed Notre Dame. Alabama topped the Fighting Irish, 31-14, in the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on New Year’s Day.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is coming off a blowout win over No. 2 Clemson at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Buckeyes upset the Tigers in epic fashion, with everyone reminding Dabo Swinney about his No. 11 ranking for Ohio State.

Now, the SEC and Big Ten powers will meet in the national championship game. Hopefully we get a fun, exciting contest.

The Big 12 referees will be on the call for tonight’s contest.

Big 12 officials are working tonight’s @CFBPlayoff title game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2021

Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. from Miami, Fla.

The game between the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes will air on ESPN.