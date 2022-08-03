Nationals Reportedly Turned Down 1 Major Offer For Juan Soto

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits a 2-run home run to right field in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

It's likely that more than half of all MLB teams would have liked to add Juan Soto to their team at the trade deadline this week - though only a handful had the means to get him.

But one team apparently "made a significant offer" for Soto early on in the negotiating process. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Seattle Mariners were will to offer Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo for Soto.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, the Nationals didn't deem this offer anywhere near what they were looking for. The Mariners ultimately traded them to land Luis Castillo.

“The Mariners made a significant offer for Soto at the outset of the Nationals’ negotiating process, sources said, leading their package with shortstops Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, two of the players who ultimately helped them land Luis Castillo from the Reds,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Many in the industry considered the Reds’ four-player return for Castillo a coup, even though he was the best available starting pitcher on the trade market, and came with one additional year of club control. Yet, the same framework did not even get the Mariners close in the Soto sweepstakes.”

Landing Juan Soto would have been a major coup for the Seattle Mariners. They're too far behind the Houston Astros in the AL West title race and only a handful of games ahead for the second of three Wildcard spots.

As nice of a consolation prize as Luis Castillo is amid an All-Star campaign, an elite bat like Soto could be a difference maker in the Fall.

