Nationals Will "Entertain" Trade Offers For Juan Soto: MLB World Reacts

The Washington Nationals will reportedly "entertain" trade offers for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Soto just rejected a $440 million contract offer from the Washington organization.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"It makes sense for Juan/Boras but the notion that anyone in the world would reject $440 million is insane," one fan wrote.

"Looks like it is time to sell the entire organization," another said.

"He ain’t chasing no bag. He wanna win," another added.

This contract offer for Soto would've made him the highest-paid player in MLB history. The 23-year-old star rejected the 15-year deal ahead of next month's August 2 trade deadline.

Though the Nationals are reportedly willing to trade Soto, it's going to take a massive trade package to land him. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, team's will have to put together the "biggest trade package ever" in order to get the Washington organization to bite.

Soto is fresh off two-straight All-Star selections and is widely considered one of the top up-and-coming talents in the league.

Will the Nationals trade their franchise centerpiece before this year's deadline?