Nation's No. 4 RB & Georgia Legacy Announces Alabama Commitment

The recruiting war between Alabama and Georgia has resulted in a lot of high-profile commitments. But this latest Alabama commit might sting Georgia a little more given his ties to the team.

On Sunday, 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes announced his commitment to Alabama. Hayes is the son of former Georgia running Verron Haynes, who started for the Bulldogs in 2001 and later won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking to On3 Sports, Haynes said that the "culture difference" between Alabama and Georgia put the Crimson Tide over the top. He also credited Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie with growing so close to him during his recruitment.

“The culture around Alabama made a difference to me,” Haynes said. “The way they work, how they compete, and the people there made a big impact on me and my decision. It is a place I fit in, a place I will get developed on and off the field, and the place I know will hold me accountable at the end of the day. The total package of what Alabama is about made it the best place for me.”

Justice Haynes is the No. 50 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He is the No. 4 running back in the nation, and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Georgia.

Haynes is also a baseball player, and could conceivably give the Tide's ascending baseball program a try too.

More importantly, he is the top running back to join a college program that has historically churned out some superb backs for the NFL.

