Navy Has Officially Announced Its Next Head Coach

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 14: Navy Midshipmen helmet sits on the bench during the Army-Navy game on December 14, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Navy has officially hired Ken Niumatalolo's replacement.

Brian Newberry, who had been the defensive coordinator under Niumatalolo, is now the head coach of the Midshipmen and the program is pretty excited about it.

"Brian is organized, innovative, intelligent, inspirational and brings an expectation of competitive toughness that has made Navy one of the top defensive units in the nation," Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement.

Newberry has been the Midshipmen's defensive coordinator since 2019 and did a great job in the role. He even coached the defense to be top 25 in the country in rush defense, sacks and fumbles recovered this season.

Newberry was also a Broyles Award finalist in 2019 after helping the team get to 11 wins.

Prior to joining Navy, Newberry spent time at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan, Elon, Washington & Lee, etc.

His task will now be getting the program back on track after the Midshipmen finished their 2022 campaign with a 4-8 record.