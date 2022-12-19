Navy Reportedly Makes Decision On Next Football Coach

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 03: Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo of the Navy Midshipmen walks the sidelines in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the third quarter at Nippert Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

With the Ken Niumatalolo era officially over at Navy, the program has reportedly decided on the man they want to carry them into the future.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Navy is expected to promote defensive coordinator Brian Newberry as the new head coach. Noting, "Newberry has been the defensive coordinator since 2019, and Navy finished Top 25 in rush defense, sacks and fumbles recovered this year."

Newberry was a Broyles Award finalist back in 2019 after helping coach Navy to a school record-tying 11 wins and dramatically improving the defensive side of the ball for the Midshipmen.

Prior to his time with the academy, Newberry spent time at Kennesaw State, Northern Michigan, The University of the South (Sewanee, TN), Elon, Washington & Lee, Rice and Southern Arkansas.

Since '19 the Mids have posted three straight losing records, going a combined 11-23. Newberry will look to turn that around immediately like he did with the defense when he first stepped in Annapolis.