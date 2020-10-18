NBA Analyst Names 3 Trade Destinations For Russell Westbrook

What’s in store for the Houston Rockets heading into the 2020-21 NBA season?

The Rockets could be in line for some major changes moving forward. Houston recently parted ways with head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey.

It’s more likely than not that James Harden and Russell Westbrook will remain on the team moving forward, but it’s possible a trade is coming.

Clutch Points recently named three possible destinations for a Westbrook trade. Those teams are the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic.

“Orlando could send Houston Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon, and their second-round pick in the upcoming draft. This deal gives Houston a two-way player in Ross and a frontline specimen in Gordon who would add some size to their rotation,” Clutch Points wrote.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, meanwhile, sees Houston as a dark-horse candidate in the West next season.

“The team I think people are going to be sleeping on coming out of the West is Houston. They got Russ, they got James, and obviously, both can go for 40 or 50 on any given night,” Green said on The Steam Room podcast.

“They got a bunch of shooters and they are going to create problems for people because they are playing a switching defense, and the first thing that people do is they try to pound the ball inside.”