NBA Analyst Names Top Superstar Duo In League Right Now

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 5: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the New York Knicks on February 5, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

With the NBA offseason in full-swing, Bleacher Report columnist Grant Hughes took some time to rank the best duos in the Association (based on Taylor Snarr's Estimated Plus-Minus).

Hughes' ranking is based solely on the numbers. And according to those numbers, the best pairing in the NBA resides in the Eastern Conference:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday (Plus-12.6).

Hughes took some time to discuss how the 2020-2021 NBA champs separate themselves from the pack.

Writing:

Obviously, Antetokounmpo is the first option and transcendent star, but Holiday's plus-5.3 EPM is relatively close to his teammate's plus-7.3. (Khris Middleton, a player some might have considered Antetokounmpo's superior teammate, finished 2021-22 at plus-2.3). ... With all due respect to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Antetokounmpo and Holiday are also the best defensive duo here. The former has a DPOY trophy and has been on the All-Defensive first team every year since 2018-19, while the latter has over 1,200 career steals and four All-Defensive nods (two firsts, two seconds) in the last five years. To hear his peers tell it, Holiday is still underrated, despite those accolades.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray finished second to the Bucks' pairing. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid and James Harden and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George rounding out the top five.