NBA Announces Dikembe Mutombo Is Undergoing Treatment For Brain Tumor

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

The NBA released a statement to the public on behalf of Mutumbo and his family on Saturday:

"NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes."

After he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1991 draft, Mutombo went on to notch eight All-Star selections, six All-Defensive Team honors and four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He led the NBA in blocks for five consecutive seasons.

Mutombo, 56, has served as an excellent ambassador for the league in his post-playing career.

Our thoughts are with Mutombo and his family as he goes through this treatment.