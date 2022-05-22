NBA Announces Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Winner

Reggie Bullock has won a pretty famous NBA award.

The Dallas Mavericks small forward has won the 2021-22 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, which goes to the player who upholds the NBA’s values of equality, respect, and inclusion.

Bullock then put a message on his Instagram story and shared how grateful he is that he won the award.

“Super honored to have won this award,” Bullock said. "My platform isn’t taken for granted and I’ll keep inspiring and doing what’s right for my ppl‼️”

Bullock was one of the finalists, along with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet, Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday.

Bullock will now choose the organization that the NBA will make a $100K donation to since he won the award.

The other finalists will also be given a $25,000 donation from the league for their social justice groups.