NBA Announces Major Rule Change For 2022-23 Season

The NBA has announced a much-anticipated rule change for the 2022-23 season.

On Tuesday, the NBA Board of Governors approved a change that will "impose a heightened penalty" when a defensive player commits a "transition take foul."

Essentially, this rule will limit intentional fouls meant to stop the opposing team from going into fast-break action.

When a take foul occurs, the offensive team will now be awarded one free throw by any player on the court and retained possession of the ball. The defensive player who commits the take foul will be assessed a common foul.

Under the previous rules, a take foul resulted in a simple side out (unless it pushed the opposing team into the bonus).

Fans have been pushing for this rule change for quite some time now. Fast breaks often result in some of the most exciting plays in basketball. These new rules will help encourage more fast-paced transition offense.