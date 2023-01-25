NBA Announces New All-Star Game Draft Format

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron reacts before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

For the first time ever, the NBA All-Star game draft will take place as a live selection process directly before the 2023 event.

The live pregame segment will air on TNT just before the All-Star game on Sunday, February 19.

While the timing of the draft will change, the selection process that was introduced a few years back will remain the same. The two team captains will select their teams from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in their respective conferences.

Take a look at the NBA's official announcement here:

Team captains will be the All-Star starters from each conference who received the most fan votes. Captains and starters will be announced on TNT later this week (Jan. 26). All-Star reserves will be announced next week (Feb. 2).

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo currently lead the fan voting in their respective conferences.

All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City will tipoff with the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge on Feb. 18.