NBA Announces Official Decision On Former ABA Players

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the NBA and NBA Players Association announced a jointly-funded program to provide payments to players from the ABA.

The program will pay approximately 115 former American Basketball Association (ABA) players $3,828 per year of service. The announcement provided an example: a player with five years of ABA service will receive $19,140 annually from the league.

"Both our current players and team governors felt a need to act on behalf of these former ABA players who are aging and, in many cases, facing difficult economic circumstances," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "These pioneers made meaningful contributions to help grow the game of professional basketball and we all believe it’s appropriate to provide financial recognition to this group for their impact."

"Our players have a genuine sense of appreciation for those who paved the way and helped us achieve the success we enjoy today," said NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio. "We have always considered the ABA players a part of our brotherhood and we are proud to finally recognize them with this benefit."

The NBA and ABA merged in 1976.