NBA Announces Punishment For 11 Players Involved In Magic-Pistons Fight

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NBA has handed out a lot of punishments after that massive Magic-Pistons brawl that took place on Wednesday night.

It all started when Magic center Moritz Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were going after a loose ball.

Wagner knew it was going to be a backcourt violation if he touched it so he hip-checked Hayes into the Pistons bench and subsequently got punched in the back of the head by Hayes after Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo pushed Wagner from behind.

The two teams then got together in a brawl before they had to be separated. Wagner got ejected for a flagrant foul while Hayes and Diallo were thrown out of the game for their actions.

Due to this brawl, the NBA has suspended Wagner for two games without pay while Hayes will be out for the next three games (also without pay). Diallo was also suspended for one game without pay.

In addition, eight other Magic players have been suspended for one game without pay for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

Here's the full release from the NBA:

Maybe this will serve as a lesson for players to not engage in this type of behavior in the future.