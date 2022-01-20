NBA Announces Punishment For Nets Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving will be giving a big chunk of his paycheck to the NBA this week.

Irving confronted a few fans during the Nets-Cavaliers in Cleveland earlier this week. During the exchange, the Nets star had an NSFW message for Cleveland fans.

“Got y’all a championship and motherf**kers still ungrateful,” Irving said.

The NBA has fined Irving $25,000 for the obscene language he directed at fans during the game.

“Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA announced.

“The incident occurred with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of the Nets’ 114-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 17 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

The NBA just fined Kyrie Irving $25,000 for “directing obscene language at a fan.” https://t.co/ogIjWyvlO8 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2022

Kyrie Irving has been on a tear as of late. The star point guard dropped 30 points in the Wizards Wednesday night in a 119-118 win.

Irving has stepped up in Kevin Durant’s absence.

“I like the pressure,” Irving said after scoring 30 points in 38 minutes during a 119-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, via ESPN. “I love pressure. It brings out the best in me personally. And then also I’m able to carry that energy with the team whether it be communicating with guys in short conversations on the floor or off the floor.

“Just trying to demand a responsibility from all of us, from myself first, but from all of us, that this isn’t going to be perfect. It’s not going to ever look perfect. This is just what we have, and we can’t replace anybody that’s out. But what we can do is fill up the stat sheet with the little things that may show up and things that may not show up. We’ll see where we are at the end of the game when we leave it all out there playing hard.”

Irving and the Nets take on the Spurs on Friday.