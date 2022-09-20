NBA Announces Punishment For Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced its punishment for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

The 21-year-old star has been fined $40,000 for "using offensive and derogatory language on social media." Edwards made headlines earlier this month when he posted a video of himself using homophobic slurs.

Edwards issued a public apology after his controversial video clip went viral.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," he wrote on Twitter. "It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

The Timberwolves also condemned their star player's actions.

"We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media," the statement read. "The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologizes for the offense this has caused to so many."

Edwards is entering his third NBA season after averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 72 games in Year 2.