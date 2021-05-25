The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Kristaps Porzingis For Violating Protocol

Kristaps Porzingis practicing for the Dallas Mavericks.DALLAS, TX - APRIL 09: Kristaps Porzingis of Dallas Mavericks warms up prior the game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The NBA has reportedly announced its punishment for Dallas Mavericks’ star forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Seen briefly attending a Los Angeles strip club on Sunday, Porzingis has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

While restrictions have been notably loosened over the past few weeks, the NBA still prohibits players from attending “bars, clubs and lounges,” regardless of vaccination status.

As the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, the Mavs traveled to LA on Saturday to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round series. Stealing a win in the Staples Center, Dallas claimed a 1-0 lead in the series with a 113-103 victory.

Porzingis had an off night by his standards — logging just 14 points and four rebounds in the Game-1 win. He averaged 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game through 43 regular-season contests this year.

Last week, LeBron James made headlines when he violated COVID-19 protocols by attending a photoshoot with Drake and Michael B. Jordan the day before the Lakers’ play-in matchup against the Warriors. Unlike Porzingis, LeBron received no punishment from the NBA.

According to insider Shams Charania, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass released this statement about comparisons between these two separate incidents:

While the “Unicorn” was punished financially for his protocol violations, he will not receive any suspension from the league.

Porzingis and the Mavs will tipoff against the Clippers in a Game-2 matchup tonight at 10 p.m. ET.


