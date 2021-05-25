NBA Announces Punishment For Kristaps Porzingis For Violating Protocol

The NBA has reportedly announced its punishment for Dallas Mavericks’ star forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Seen briefly attending a Los Angeles strip club on Sunday, Porzingis has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

While restrictions have been notably loosened over the past few weeks, the NBA still prohibits players from attending “bars, clubs and lounges,” regardless of vaccination status.

NBA announces that Kristaps Porzingis has been fined $50,00 for violating the rule prohibiting players from going to bars, clubs, lounges, etc. Sources said Porzingis, who has been vaccinated, briefly visited an LA strip club on Sunday. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 25, 2021

As the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, the Mavs traveled to LA on Saturday to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round series. Stealing a win in the Staples Center, Dallas claimed a 1-0 lead in the series with a 113-103 victory.

Porzingis had an off night by his standards — logging just 14 points and four rebounds in the Game-1 win. He averaged 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game through 43 regular-season contests this year.

Last week, LeBron James made headlines when he violated COVID-19 protocols by attending a photoshoot with Drake and Michael B. Jordan the day before the Lakers’ play-in matchup against the Warriors. Unlike Porzingis, LeBron received no punishment from the NBA.

According to insider Shams Charania, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass released this statement about comparisons between these two separate incidents:

When reached for comment on difference between Porzingis-LeBron James‘ situation, NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “While we understand the inclination to compare this incident to protocol violations by other players, including LeBron James, those facts are very different." Statement: pic.twitter.com/MxbeDkVQz4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2021

While the “Unicorn” was punished financially for his protocol violations, he will not receive any suspension from the league.

Porzingis and the Mavs will tipoff against the Clippers in a Game-2 matchup tonight at 10 p.m. ET.