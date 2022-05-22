NBA Announces Significant Fine For Dallas Mavericks

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 6: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts to a call during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Mavericks 97-90. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $100,000 for another violation of "bench decorum."

"On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, or were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action in Dallas' 126-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 20 at Chase Center," the NBA wrote in a statement released Sunday.

The NBA previously fined Dallas twice, $25,000 for the first infraction and $50,000 the second time, for the same violation during the team's previous series against the Phoenix Suns. However, that hasn't stopped players, staff, and owner Mark Cuban from standing right near the sideline during games.

On Friday night, Stephen Curry threw a pass out of bounds when he appeared to mistake Tim Hardaway Jr. for a Warriors teammate.

Per Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters the Mavericks' bench activity doesn't bother him as long as they're not obstructing the game.

"I don't mind as long as it doesn't interfere with the game," Kerr said. "I don't mind it. I love the fact that Dallas' bench is energetic and talking trash and into it. I think that's what fans want to see. They want to see a team that cares and they want to see energy and chemistry. So I love it, but when it interferes with the game, that's when it crosses the line."

Although the fines are escalating, the Mavericks don't appear to be taking the league's displeasure seriously. Should their bench keep standing throughout the game, it'll be it'll be interesting to see if the NBA is frustrated enough to send a more meaningful message.