NBA Coach's Comment On George Santos Is Going Viral

Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Newsday LLC/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich couldn't help himself from poking fun at Congressman-elect George Santos ahead of Wednesday night's game vs. the Knicks.

Speaking to the media prior to tip-off, Popovich told a story. Saying:

I had an interesting day the other day at Baruch College. I was looking everywhere in the gym, everywhere for a picture of [George] Santos. I couldn't find one. I thought he would've played sports or something while he was there.

Coach Pop's viral comment on the lying U.S. representative got plenty of reaction on social media.

"Gregg Popovich is a National Treasure," one user said.

"He missed hearing his name twice today during one of the many votes! Is his name even George Santos?!?!" another asked.

"Run for Senate, Pop."

"Pop is the best," another tweeted.

"Pop getting in a shot at George Santos..." shared former NBA player Rex Chapman.

"Pop is the [GOAT]," said SNY's Phillip Martinez.

Got him.