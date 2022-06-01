NBA Coach's Future "Remains Unclear" After 2021-22 Season

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 2: Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz talks with his player Rudy Gobert #27 in the first half of their preseason game against the Sydney Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 2, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz still don't know what they're doing with Quin Snyder heading into the offseason.

Snyder's future with the team remains "unclear" per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and it's possible that he could decide to end his tenure with the team.

Snyder has been the head coach in Utah for eight years and has led the Jazz to the playoffs in six of those years.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that the Jazz have offered to extend Snyder's contract, which has two years left, but nothing has come close to being agreed to.

The Jazz also wouldn't mind if he just returned to the team on his current contract for next season.

Snyder has led the Jazz to the second round of the playoffs three times but has never led them to the conference finals. He has a 372-264 overall record since he took over in 2014.

