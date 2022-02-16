NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Not Thrilled With 1 Aspect Of James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn’t like how the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade was handled.

Silver wasn’t a fan of how both players exited their respective teams since there was some bad blood.

“Players forcing their way out of situations is not new in this league. It’s important to have that context,” Silver told Yahoo Sports. “I’d love to find a way where to the extent there’s player movement, it didn’t happen in that fashion.”

Harden was accused of faking a hamstring injury, though that wasn’t true since he’s missed the last several games. He won’t be available for Philadelphia until after the All-Star break.

It’s still unknown when Simmons will be ready to play as he’s sat out the entire season so far. He didn’t report to the team after he was late for training camp.

Silver also doesn’t mind about there being conversations behind closed doors, but he wishes that these didn’t play out in public.

“I accept that there will always be conversations behind closed doors when teams are unhappy, or players are unhappy, [but] the last thing you want to see is for these issues to play out publicly,” Silver said. “One of the things that I continue to do in my role is to think about ways we can improve the system.”

The trade is now in the rearview mirror as both players are hoping that these fresh starts will be beneficial. The 76ers are currently 34-22, while the Nets are 30-27.