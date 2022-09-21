NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Reacts To Suns Sale News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver said he hoped he would be forgiven for his past alleged racist and misogynistic behavior, but said that's not possible in today "unforgiving climate" and he'd be forced to sell the teams.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that is no longer possible - that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

After taking a few hours to digest the news, NBA commissioner Adam Silver finally responded to Sarver's announcement.

"I full support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. This is the right next step for the organization and community," Silver said.

Sarver's announcement came after NBA stars like LeBron James, Chris Paul and others made it clear they believed he should be forced to sell the team.