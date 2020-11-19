College Basketball World Reacts To Crazy NBA Draft Lottery Stat

Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina have dominated the top of the NBA Draft pretty much every year. That is not the case on Wednesday night, though.

We’re 14-plus picks into the 2020 NBA Draft, which is being held virtually on ESPN due to the pandemic. For the first time in a long time, no Duke, Kentucky or North Carolina players were taken in the lottery.

Georgia’s Anthony Edwards went No. 1, Memphis’ James Wiseman went No. 2, LaMelo Ball went No. 3, Florida State’s Patrick Williams went No. 4 and Auburn’s Isaac Okoro went No. 5.

USC’s Onyeka Okongwu went No. 6, Killian Hayes went No. 7, Dayton’s Obi Toppin went No. 8, Deni Avdija went No. 9 and Maryland’s Jalen Smith went No. 10.

Florida State’s Devin Vassell, Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. and Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith rounded out the lottery in picks No. 11 to No. 14.

It’s the first time since 2000 that no Duke, Kentucky or North Carolina players were selected in the lottery.

This is the first time Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina or Duke did not have a player drafted in the lottery since 2000. Kentucky had a lottery pick in each of the previous 10 Drafts entering 2020, the longest streak by any school since the lottery began in 1985. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2020

The no Duke/Kentucky/North Carolina streak didn’t last very long, though. Cole Anthony of the Tar Heels went No. 15 overall to the Orlando Magic.

Anthony, the son of longtime broadcaster Greg Anthony, got very emotional.

Spike Lee's reaction to Cole Anthony getting drafted by the Magic is priceless 😅 pic.twitter.com/e18TDhg5Wi — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2020

Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina should be back in the lottery next year. All three schools have high prospects coming in for the 2020-21 season.

For one night, though, the top of the NBA Draft wasn’t dominated by the usual suspects.