College Basketball World Reacts To Crazy NBA Draft Lottery Stat

The 2019 NBA Draft big board.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: The first round draft board is seen during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina have dominated the top of the NBA Draft pretty much every year. That is not the case on Wednesday night, though.

We’re 14-plus picks into the 2020 NBA Draft, which is being held virtually on ESPN due to the pandemic. For the first time in a long time, no Duke, Kentucky or North Carolina players were taken in the lottery.

Georgia’s Anthony Edwards went No. 1, Memphis’ James Wiseman went No. 2, LaMelo Ball went No. 3, Florida State’s Patrick Williams went No. 4 and Auburn’s Isaac Okoro went No. 5.

USC’s Onyeka Okongwu went No. 6, Killian Hayes went No. 7, Dayton’s Obi Toppin went No. 8, Deni Avdija went No. 9 and Maryland’s Jalen Smith went No. 10.

Florida State’s Devin Vassell, Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. and Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith rounded out the lottery in picks No. 11 to No. 14.

It’s the first time since 2000 that no Duke, Kentucky or North Carolina players were selected in the lottery.

The no Duke/Kentucky/North Carolina streak didn’t last very long, though. Cole Anthony of the Tar Heels went No. 15 overall to the Orlando Magic.

Anthony, the son of longtime broadcaster Greg Anthony, got very emotional.

Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina should be back in the lottery next year. All three schools have high prospects coming in for the 2020-21 season.

For one night, though, the top of the NBA Draft wasn’t dominated by the usual suspects.


