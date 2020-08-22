NBA Player Hints At Blockbuster Warriors Draft Trade

Things could get interesting at the top of the NBA Draft this year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors have the No. 1 overall and No. 2 overall picks, respectively. Already, trade rumors are surfacing for both teams.

Minnesota is probably more likely to keep the pick than Golden State, though both teams could entertain trade offers. The Warriors are obviously ready to win now, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson healthy entering the 2020-21 season.

One team has been mentioned a lot for the Warriors as of late: Philadelphia. Could the Sixers look to move out Ben Simmons (or, gasp, Joel Embiid) in a potential NBA Draft package?

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie hinted at it being a possibility on Twitter.

GSW trading the #2 pick to Philly? — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 21, 2020

NBC Sports Bay Area addressed the possibility:

The No. 2 overall pick in the draft obviously carries substantial value, so any trade with the pick would have to net the Warriors an established star who can join Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in pursuit of a title. With the 76ers down two-games-to-zero to the Boston Celtics in their first-round playoff series and taking on water fast, many believe center Joel Embiid soon could find his way out of Philadelphia if it is deemed he and star guard Ben Simmons are not a good fit together.

The top of this year’s NBA Draft class isn’t great, though – or, at least, not viewed as great – so Golden State’s pick might not be worth as much as they hope.

We’re still several months away from the NBA Draft, so we’ll have some time to figure things out.