NBA Executive Reportedly On Leave Amid Internal Investigation
A Detroit Pistons executive is reportedly on leave.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy is on leave after the team started an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct. The allegation involves a former female employee.
This isn't good for the Pistons and it's also not good for the NBA. This is the second such situation to happen around the league in the last month.
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member.
Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager back in June after he was the general manager of the Pistons' G League team.
Before that gig, he was a college coach for 20 years, 10 of which were at Eastern Michigan.
It remains to be seen what happens with this investigation.