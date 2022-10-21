NBA Executive Reportedly On Leave Amid Internal Investigation

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A Detroit Pistons executive is reportedly on leave.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy is on leave after the team started an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct. The allegation involves a former female employee.

This isn't good for the Pistons and it's also not good for the NBA. This is the second such situation to happen around the league in the last month.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager back in June after he was the general manager of the Pistons' G League team.

Before that gig, he was a college coach for 20 years, 10 of which were at Eastern Michigan.

It remains to be seen what happens with this investigation.