NBA Expected To Pass Rule Changes For 2022-23 Season

A major change to the NBA season is reportedly here to stay and another is expected to take place.

Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, "The NBA board of governors is expected on Tuesday to approve the play-in tournament as a regular part of future league seasons."

In addition, the dreaded "take foul" will likely be penalized going forward with a free throw and possession of the ball.

The play-in tourney had previously been in place on a year-to-year basis as the league tested out the response. But according to Woj, the support exists for it to become a regular part of the NBA's calendar.

Over the past couple seasons, fans have warmed to the idea of the play-in, which allows teams seeded 7-10 to battle it out for the last two playoff spots in their respective conferences.

The league also sees it as a way to curb the tanking problem (along with flattened draft lottery odds).

Now with the play-in essentially locked in, the NBA will turn its focus to an in-season tournament that's been kicked around for several years now.

That tournament would reportedly pool the eight best teams in the league for a pre-Christmas, single-elimination tournament, that would drop the regular season game count from 82 to 78 and possibly a pay out $1 million per player for the winning team.