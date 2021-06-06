The Spun

NBA Fans Have 2-Word Message For The Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the second half against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For the second straight year, the Dallas Mavericks appear to be on the brink of a first round playoff exit thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dallas is trailing Los Angeles late in Game 7 of the first round series. While star point guard Luka Doncic has played an an incredible level – he has 42 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists with less than three minutes to play – he hasn’t gotten a ton of help from his teammates.

The Mavs made a big trade for Kristaps Porzingis, hoping he could be Doncic’s running mate. However, the trade hasn’t fully panned out. Porzingis has been injury prone and somewhat unreliable in big games.

NBA fans across the world have two words trending on social media at the end of Game 7: “Get Luka…”

You can fill in the blank yourself: Help, better teammates, another player, etc.

It will be interesting to see what kind of moves the Mavericks attempt to make moving forward. They’ve signed Porzingis to a max contract extension, but haven’t made a ton of other notable moves over the past season-plus.

Clearly, Doncic is ready to play at a championship level. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of the team. That needs to change moving forward.


