NBA Fans Have 2-Word Message For The Mavericks

For the second straight year, the Dallas Mavericks appear to be on the brink of a first round playoff exit thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dallas is trailing Los Angeles late in Game 7 of the first round series. While star point guard Luka Doncic has played an an incredible level – he has 42 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists with less than three minutes to play – he hasn’t gotten a ton of help from his teammates.

The Mavs made a big trade for Kristaps Porzingis, hoping he could be Doncic’s running mate. However, the trade hasn’t fully panned out. Porzingis has been injury prone and somewhat unreliable in big games.

NBA fans across the world have two words trending on social media at the end of Game 7: “Get Luka…”

You can fill in the blank yourself: Help, better teammates, another player, etc.

Please @dallasmavs get Luka some help.. Luka can’t do it on his own & Porzingis is a walking L — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) June 6, 2021

It was a fun ride. Let’s go get Luka some help now man. Like some actual talent. — Mr Pressha (@MindOfReese) June 6, 2021

Gotta get Luka some help man. Porzingis 7-3, 240 and is on a MILK CARTON. — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) June 6, 2021

Luka in the 1st half

29Pts (most in a game 7 in 25years)

71%FG

66% 3pt Rest of the Mavs

33PTS

45%FG

.07% 3pt GET LUKA SOME HELP! #NBA #NBAPlayoffs #MFFL — JWAL Sports (@JwalSports) June 6, 2021

It will be interesting to see what kind of moves the Mavericks attempt to make moving forward. They’ve signed Porzingis to a max contract extension, but haven’t made a ton of other notable moves over the past season-plus.

Clearly, Doncic is ready to play at a championship level. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of the team. That needs to change moving forward.