NBA Fans Are Concerned About Bradley Beal On Sunday

Bradley Beal made his return to the court on Sunday, as the Washington Wizards are taking on the Charlotte Hornets in the final game of the regular season.

This is a big game for the Wizards – and the Hornets – as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament is up for grabs.

Beal, who’s played at an All-NBA level, had missed the past week of games due to a hamstring injury. While the Wizards star is back on the floor on Sunday, he does not look close to 100 percent health.

The Wizards star has had a noticeable limp at times during the game, appearing to be in pain at various moments.

NBA fans are concerned for Beal’s health on Sunday, though everyone knows it’s an incredibly important game in D.C.

“Bradley Beal is really gutting this one out. He’s in obvious pain with the hamstring injury. Just said something to Wizards front office execs at the end of this clip,” Wizards insider Chase Hughes tweeted.

“It’s painful to watch Bradley Beal right now. He’s obviously not healthy and completely out of sync,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon tweeted.

Beal has not looked like himself. He’s 2 for 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the 3-point line. He’s also turned the ball over twice and has three fouls.

Still, the Wizards are very much in the game.

Washington trails Charlotte, 56-52, at halftime. The winner of this game will get the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and play Boston in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will receive the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, while the loser will face the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 play-in game.