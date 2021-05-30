NBA Fans Are Freaking Out About LeBron James’ Play

LeBron James said earlier this season that he would probably never get back to 100 percent at this stage of his career, but the Los Angeles Lakers star looks pretty close to it on Sunday afternoon.

The Lakers are taking on the Suns in Game 4 of their Western Conference first round series. Phoenix is leading Los Angeles at halftime, but LeBron has made a couple of truly ridiculous plays.

NBA fans have been freaking out on social media about LeBron’s performance in Game 4.

The highlight of the first half came when LeBron grabbed a rebound, passed the ball to a streaking Alex Caruso, who threw the ball off the backboard for a sick alley-oop back to LeBron.

LEBRON SLAMS IT OFF THE BACKBOARD 🤯 (Via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/sm8WWgREUx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2021

That wasn’t the only highlight of the first half for LeBron, either.

The four-time NBA champion had a ridiculously impressive spinning dunk earlier in the half.

BRON SPIN AND SLAM 🌀 pic.twitter.com/hRginFIPnk — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2021

NBA fans are in awe of LeBron’s athleticism and skill in his 18th year in the league.

The elevation from LeBron. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/yIYk9BuGul — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 30, 2021

Lebron with his head at the rim at the age of 36…. what in the actual pic.twitter.com/he4zbZ5NQK — Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) May 30, 2021

Year 18 in the NBA and LeBron James is still doing this ? Omg pic.twitter.com/7HEJwFAv0d — Mohamed Dahir (@Mohamed83350821) May 30, 2021

The Lakers will need another big half from LeBron to come out with a win in Game 4, especially with Anthony Davis playing through a knee injury.

Game 4 of the Lakers vs. Suns game is on ABC.