NBA Fans Are Freaking Out About LeBron James’ Play

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James on Sunday night.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LeBron James said earlier this season that he would probably never get back to 100 percent at this stage of his career, but the Los Angeles Lakers star looks pretty close to it on Sunday afternoon.

The Lakers are taking on the Suns in Game 4 of their Western Conference first round series. Phoenix is leading Los Angeles at halftime, but LeBron has made a couple of truly ridiculous plays.

NBA fans have been freaking out on social media about LeBron’s performance in Game 4.

The highlight of the first half came when LeBron grabbed a rebound, passed the ball to a streaking Alex Caruso, who threw the ball off the backboard for a sick alley-oop back to LeBron.

That wasn’t the only highlight of the first half for LeBron, either.

The four-time NBA champion had a ridiculously impressive spinning dunk earlier in the half.

NBA fans are in awe of LeBron’s athleticism and skill in his 18th year in the league.

The Lakers will need another big half from LeBron to come out with a win in Game 4, especially with Anthony Davis playing through a knee injury.

Game 4 of the Lakers vs. Suns game is on ABC.


