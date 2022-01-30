NBA Fans Are Furious With Saturday Night’s Nets-Warriors Game

The Nets-Warriors matchup on Saturday night was supposed to have a lot of star power but injuries have derailed that for a few players.

James Harden and Kevin Durant for the Nets are out and Draymond Green is out for the Warriors.

Harden was questionable going into this contest but was ruled out just before tip-off with a right hand sprain. Durant sprained his MCL a couple of weeks ago and is expected to be out four-to-six weeks.

Green’s been suffering through a back injury and there’s no timeline set for his return.

Some NBA fans aren’t happy that all of these injuries are clouding ABC’s Saturday night primetime game.

3 of the 5 best players not playing first real Saturday night ABC primetime game of the season. big yikes. put Ja on. split screen it, at least. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 30, 2022

It's so frustrating how because the Grizzlies are a small-market team they barely get any recognition — Springtick380 (@Springtick380) January 30, 2022

Grizzlies fans approve this message — Zachary (@ZachTweetsBall) January 30, 2022

This has been a league problem for years. All these marquee matchups in primetime where the stars 👻 https://t.co/fk9J6hwBvz — Jared Magenheimer (@JaredMagen) January 30, 2022

NBA has a total problem on its hands. In a season with no big storylines thus far, the story is players not playing. https://t.co/BjHG6HZwOw — Dave Christison (@dave_christison) January 30, 2022

Despite all this star power missing, this is still a matchup between 2 of the best teams in the NBA.

Both teams are top five in their respective conferences and are likely going to be in the NBA playoffs later in the year.

The Nets come into this matchup at 29-19, while the Warriors are 36-13.