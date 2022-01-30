The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Saturday Night’s Nets-Warriors Game

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant looks off into the distance.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Nets-Warriors matchup on Saturday night was supposed to have a lot of star power but injuries have derailed that for a few players.

James Harden and Kevin Durant for the Nets are out and Draymond Green is out for the Warriors.

Harden was questionable going into this contest but was ruled out just before tip-off with a right hand sprain. Durant sprained his MCL a couple of weeks ago and is expected to be out four-to-six weeks.

Green’s been suffering through a back injury and there’s no timeline set for his return.

Some NBA fans aren’t happy that all of these injuries are clouding ABC’s Saturday night primetime game.

Despite all this star power missing, this is still a matchup between 2 of the best teams in the NBA.

Both teams are top five in their respective conferences and are likely going to be in the NBA playoffs later in the year.

The Nets come into this matchup at 29-19, while the Warriors are 36-13.

