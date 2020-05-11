The Spun

NBA Fans Are Loving Craig Sager’s 1998 Question To Jerry Krause

A closeup of Craig Sager.SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 21: TV personality Craig Sager speaks on the court in the first half between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Baylor Bears during the second round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at AT&T Center on March 21, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Episode 7 of The Last Dance began with a clip from a Jerry Krause press conference before the start of the 1998 NBA playoffs.

The Chicago Bulls’ GM was asked a question by late NBA reporter Craig Sager. The former sideline reporter brought the heat with his question.

“Are you surprised the team has stayed together and the chemistry has been that good with all the backstabbing between you and coach and everything else?” Sager asked Krause.

Krause, who helped push Phil Jackson out following the 1997-98 season, did not appreciate the question.

“First of all, there’s no backstabbing going on here. OK? OK? You understand me when I say that?” Krause responded.

Krause is nemesis No. 1 of Jordan and the Bulls players in The Last Dance despite being a fellow member of the organization.

Sager, one of the most-iconic NBA reporters of all-time, passed away 2016.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is currently airing Episode No. 7.

