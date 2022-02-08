The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Fans Are Shocked The Kings Traded Tyrese Haliburton

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after making a basket in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center on February 05, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Coming into the season, Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton was thought to be one of the building blocks of Sacramento’s future.

But Tuesday, the Kings decided to deal the promising 6-foot-5 combo-guard to Indiana; along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. In exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday.

NBA Twitter was shocked by the surprising trade.

“Tyrese Haliburton is an All-Star,” tweeted Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz. “Wow! Pure dog.”

I’m excited about Sabonis, Lamb & Holiday for different reasons. But I can’t get over the loss of Haliburton, which I never saw coming,” tweeted Kings podcast host Matt George. Adding, “No player on a bad team is untouchable.”

After years of Marvin Bagley, Marquise Chriss, Willie Cauley-Stein, Nik Stauskas, Ben McLemore etc etc the Kings finally get a guy in Haliburton – then immediately trade him away,” laughed New York Post‘s Jeremy Layton.

“Tyrese Haliburton is one of my favorite young players in the NBA,” said Chase Senior. “If there’s a player I wouldn’t want to trade if I’m the Kings, he’d be #1 on my list. But bad teams are bad teams for a reason”

The one thing any sane exec would think looking at this year’s Kings roster is: DON’T TRADE HALIBURTON!” tweeted Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “So of course…”

Sad days in Sacramento.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.