Coming into the season, Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton was thought to be one of the building blocks of Sacramento’s future.

But Tuesday, the Kings decided to deal the promising 6-foot-5 combo-guard to Indiana; along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. In exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday.

NBA Twitter was shocked by the surprising trade.

“Tyrese Haliburton is an All-Star,” tweeted Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz. “Wow! Pure dog.”

“I’m excited about Sabonis, Lamb & Holiday for different reasons. But I can’t get over the loss of Haliburton, which I never saw coming,” tweeted Kings podcast host Matt George. Adding, “No player on a bad team is untouchable.”

“After years of Marvin Bagley, Marquise Chriss, Willie Cauley-Stein, Nik Stauskas, Ben McLemore etc etc the Kings finally get a guy in Haliburton – then immediately trade him away,” laughed New York Post‘s Jeremy Layton.

“Tyrese Haliburton is one of my favorite young players in the NBA,” said Chase Senior. “If there’s a player I wouldn’t want to trade if I’m the Kings, he’d be #1 on my list. But bad teams are bad teams for a reason”

“The one thing any sane exec would think looking at this year’s Kings roster is: DON’T TRADE HALIBURTON!” tweeted Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “So of course…”

Sad days in Sacramento.