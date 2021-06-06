The Spun

NBA Fans Are Stunned By The Sixers vs. Hawks Game

Trae Young playing for the Atlanta Hawks.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the second round Eastern Conference playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks is underway.

So far, it’s been a pretty stunning contest.

Atlanta is leading Philadelphia, 57-31, midway through the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks blew the game open with a 17-0 run in the second quarter.

Philadelphia has had no answer for the Hawks’ attack, which has been led by All-Star point guard Trae Young. There’s still a lot of game left, but it’s been all Atlanta so far.

NBA fans are pretty stunned by the result.

It’s only Game 1 of a seven-game series, but the Sixers are probably going to need to make some serious adjustments.

The Hawks have gotten whatever they’ve wanted on offense. However, Philadelphia has also been struggling a lot to score the ball. The Sixers have just 36 points with less than six minutes to play in the second quarter.

Game 1 of the Sixers vs. Hawks second round playoff series can be seen on ABC.


