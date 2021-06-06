NBA Fans Are Stunned By The Sixers vs. Hawks Game

Game 1 of the second round Eastern Conference playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks is underway.

So far, it’s been a pretty stunning contest.

Atlanta is leading Philadelphia, 57-31, midway through the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks blew the game open with a 17-0 run in the second quarter.

THE HAWKS WENT ON A 17-0 RUN 😱 pic.twitter.com/tEdzJIh4g5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2021

Philadelphia has had no answer for the Hawks’ attack, which has been led by All-Star point guard Trae Young. There’s still a lot of game left, but it’s been all Atlanta so far.

NBA fans are pretty stunned by the result.

The 2021 Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/0F2Oes6vjk — Josh (Hector Protector) Safran (@Josh_Safran) June 6, 2021

my main theory is always that the braves and hawks can't be good at the same time but this might work too https://t.co/lsgvlHvMPR — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) June 6, 2021

Hawks now up 20 in Philly. Sixers were a four point favorite entering this game…. pic.twitter.com/nDi9uheCqL — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 6, 2021

It’s only Game 1 of a seven-game series, but the Sixers are probably going to need to make some serious adjustments.

The Hawks have gotten whatever they’ve wanted on offense. However, Philadelphia has also been struggling a lot to score the ball. The Sixers have just 36 points with less than six minutes to play in the second quarter.

Game 1 of the Sixers vs. Hawks second round playoff series can be seen on ABC.