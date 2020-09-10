The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With The Refs In Celtics vs. Raptors

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker against Toronto.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics controls the ball against Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors and Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on September 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)

Game 6 of the heated Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference Semifinals series is coming down to the wire. The postseason contest is currently in overtime.

Unfortunately, the game’s final minutes have been highly impacted by the refereeing.

Celtics guard Kemba Walker might have been fouled on his game-winning shot attempt at the end of the fourth quarter. However, nothing was called. The referees then awarded a jump ball to the Raptors in a questionable move, as it was unclear if Toronto had 100 percent control of the ball.

Then, a foul at the rim was called on Jayson Tatum on the Raptors’ inbounds play. However, the foul was determined to not be a shooting foul. A questionable amount of time went off the clock, too.

And that’s just what happened in the game’s final minute.

Overall, NBA fans aren’t very happy with the officiating.

We should still be in for an exciting finish, thankfully.

Toronto is currently leading Boston, 106-104, with less than 20 seconds to play in overtime. If the Raptors can win, we’ll have a Game 7 on Friday night. If the Celtics come back and win, they’re off to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The finish to this contest can be seen on ESPN.


