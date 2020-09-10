NBA Fans Are Furious With The Refs In Celtics vs. Raptors

Game 6 of the heated Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference Semifinals series is coming down to the wire. The postseason contest is currently in overtime.

Unfortunately, the game’s final minutes have been highly impacted by the refereeing.

Celtics guard Kemba Walker might have been fouled on his game-winning shot attempt at the end of the fourth quarter. However, nothing was called. The referees then awarded a jump ball to the Raptors in a questionable move, as it was unclear if Toronto had 100 percent control of the ball.

Then, a foul at the rim was called on Jayson Tatum on the Raptors’ inbounds play. However, the foul was determined to not be a shooting foul. A questionable amount of time went off the clock, too.

And that’s just what happened in the game’s final minute.

Overall, NBA fans aren’t very happy with the officiating.

in a four-second span: 1) The Kemba non-foul call

2) Giving the Raptors the timeout instead of jump ball

3) The foul on OG

4) Which was not in the act of shooting?

5) It took 1.3 seconds off the clock??? — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 10, 2020

Somehow that Tatum foul on OG on the lob took 1.3 seconds off the clock. — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) September 10, 2020

The refs let Nick Nurse go full Mike Tomlin and stand on the court and bait Jayson Tatum into a turnover pic.twitter.com/fae5kXEHNo — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) September 10, 2020

We should still be in for an exciting finish, thankfully.

Toronto is currently leading Boston, 106-104, with less than 20 seconds to play in overtime. If the Raptors can win, we’ll have a Game 7 on Friday night. If the Celtics come back and win, they’re off to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The finish to this contest can be seen on ESPN.