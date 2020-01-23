The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Fans Ripped Mark Jackson For What He Said About Zion Williamson

NBA analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.

Zion Williamson made his NBA regular season debut on Wednesday evening. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie started off pretty slowly, but finished in ridiculous fashion. The No. 1 overall pick erupted for 17 points in the fourth quarter, totaling 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans-Spurs game was a nationally televised broadcast on ESPN. Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy were on the call.

NBA fans weren’t big fans of the broadcast.

Jackson, specifically, talked a lot about Williamson’s weight. The former Duke star is listed at more than 280 pounds. That’s big for an NBA player, but probably not something that needs to be discussed constantly.

The ESPN analyst felt otherwise, clearly.

Jokes and jabs about Jackson were rolling in on social media all night.

Williamson will probably cut a little bit of weight as he gets into better game shape – last night was his first regular season game after months off due to injury, after all – but it didn’t seem to bother him too much last night.

“Just the energy the crowd brought, the energy the city brought, it was electric, and I’m just grateful that they did that,” Williamson said after the game. “It was a dream come true to finally get out there; but at the end of the day, I did want to win, so just got to look to next game.”


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.