NBA Fans Ripped Mark Jackson For What He Said About Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson made his NBA regular season debut on Wednesday evening. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie started off pretty slowly, but finished in ridiculous fashion. The No. 1 overall pick erupted for 17 points in the fourth quarter, totaling 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans-Spurs game was a nationally televised broadcast on ESPN. Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy were on the call.

NBA fans weren’t big fans of the broadcast.

Jackson, specifically, talked a lot about Williamson’s weight. The former Duke star is listed at more than 280 pounds. That’s big for an NBA player, but probably not something that needs to be discussed constantly.

The ESPN analyst felt otherwise, clearly.

Zion has played 4 minutes and Mark Jackson has already called him out of shape and said he'd rather have Ja Morant — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) January 23, 2020

Jokes and jabs about Jackson were rolling in on social media all night.

How Zion Williamson looks vs how Mark Jackson thinks he looks pic.twitter.com/EV3NMz8I2w — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 23, 2020

Topics ESPN discussed in 1st quarter:

-Zion’s weight

-Why Morant is better

-Luka Doncic

-Dirk Nowitski

-JVGs first game

-Mark Jackson’s scoring record

-JVGs future in two years Topics not discussed?

THE GAME — The Bird Writes (@thebirdwrites) January 23, 2020

Zion's debut being announced by Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy is like having filet mignon but ordering it well-done and with ketchup — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) January 23, 2020

Mark Jackson: If you ask me, Zion needs to lose some pounds Jeff Van Gundy: What's the deal with pounds? Why is it a currency in some countries? That makes no sense! You're telling me I can pay with my weight??? Mark Jackson: With all due respect, he should consider liposuction — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 23, 2020

Williamson will probably cut a little bit of weight as he gets into better game shape – last night was his first regular season game after months off due to injury, after all – but it didn’t seem to bother him too much last night.

“Just the energy the crowd brought, the energy the city brought, it was electric, and I’m just grateful that they did that,” Williamson said after the game. “It was a dream come true to finally get out there; but at the end of the day, I did want to win, so just got to look to next game.”