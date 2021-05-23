NBA Fans Are Not Happy With Suns vs. Lakers Refs

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers have played a tight contest in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round. Phoenix leads Los Angeles by 13 points early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, today’s game has not been without some officiating controversy.

Recently, Suns guard Cam Payne was ejected from the contest. Fans are not happy with the decision to toss Payne from the game.

Ejecting Cam Payne is absolute bullshit. That’s the type of shit that makes everyone question objectivity in this league — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) May 23, 2021

Fox Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd decided to troll everyone about it.

“Once again, the Lakers can’t get a break from the refs today. Been like this since the league was formed,” he tweeted.

Once again, the Lakers can’t get a break from the refs today. Been like this since the league was formed. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 23, 2021

Lakers guard Alex Caruso and forward Montrezl Harrell were also involved in the play. Here’s what happened:

Technical fouls were called on Alex Caruso and Montrezl Harrell. Cam Payne was called for two technical fouls and was ejected. pic.twitter.com/qM1MZg98Ns — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2021

There’s been a free throw disparity in Game 1, as well. Free throws don’t need to be even, of course, as some teams can play more physically than others – or just foul more than others.

Still, it’s being pointed out by many on social media.

After free throws were 17-0 at one point, it had gotten down to a 10-shot differential. Now back up to 16. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 23, 2021

The Suns are still in control of the contest for now.

Phoenix is leading Los Angeles with less than six minutes to play. The finish to Game 1 can be seen on ABC.