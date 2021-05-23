The Spun

NBA Fans Are Not Happy With Suns vs. Lakers Refs

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James on Sunday night.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers have played a tight contest in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round. Phoenix leads Los Angeles by 13 points early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, today’s game has not been without some officiating controversy.

Recently, Suns guard Cam Payne was ejected from the contest. Fans are not happy with the decision to toss Payne from the game.

Fox Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd decided to troll everyone about it.

“Once again, the Lakers can’t get a break from the refs today. Been like this since the league was formed,” he tweeted.

Lakers guard Alex Caruso and forward Montrezl Harrell were also involved in the play. Here’s what happened:

There’s been a free throw disparity in Game 1, as well. Free throws don’t need to be even, of course, as some teams can play more physically than others – or just foul more than others.

Still, it’s being pointed out by many on social media.

The Suns are still in control of the contest for now.

Phoenix is leading Los Angeles with less than six minutes to play. The finish to Game 1 can be seen on ABC.


