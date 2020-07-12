NBA Fans React To ESPN Suspending Adrian Wojnarowski

Adrian Wojnarowski was trending on Twitter on Saturday night after news broke about his ESPN suspension.

ESPN is suspending the prominent NBA insider for the email he sent in response to a senator. Wojnarowski wrote “f–k you” to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who had sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, criticizing the league’s relationship with China.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

NBA fans were quick to react to the suspension news on Twitter. “#FreeWoj” was trending for a while on Saturday night.

“I’m not going to believe Woj actually got suspended unless Woj reports it himself,” one NBA reporter joked.

“the restraint of woj to not tweet about his own suspension two hours before his espn boss even knew he was suspending woj,” one NBA fan wrote.

“NBA Twitter revolting against ESPN and a clown senator to defend Woj is one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen on this app. NBA > everything else,” another NBA fan added.

“Woj getting suspended is funny because it’s not going to hurt him at all meanwhile ESPN is without the guy they completely rebuilt their basketball platform around,” Cian Fahey wrote.

ESPN, meanwhile, publicly condemned Wojnarowski for his email.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” ESPN said in a statement. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

It’s unclear how long Wojnarowski is suspended for. The NBA is set to resume its 2019-20 season in Orlando later this month.