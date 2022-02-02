NBA Fans React To Exciting Charles Barkley News

Get excited, NBA fans, more Charles Barkley is coming during the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to a report by the New York Post, Barkley will be on the call for the All-Star Game for Turner Sports.

Andrew Marchand first reported the news:

Barkley will join Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller as TNT’s team for the play-by-play of the game, according to sources. Barkley will remain a part of TNT’s studio coverage for the event, as well. The All-Star Game is on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland. On the Saturday of All-Star Weekend, Brian Anderson will handle the play-by-play on the skills competition.

This will be fun.

NEWS: Post Marv Albert, TNT is going with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Charles Barkley on All-Star Game, The Post has learned. https://t.co/mal0JpHyKa via @nypostsports — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 2, 2022

NBA fans are understandably excited.

“Chuck just made this game much more entertaining. He’s going to trash talk players while they are playing. I’m here for it!” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“This game just got like 10x better with Charles on call,” another fan wrote.

“Excellent crew. So glad they picked Harlan and Reggie for the game and you know Chuck is gonna be entertaining as always,” another fan added.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland.