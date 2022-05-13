NBA Fans React To James Harden's Performance In Elimination Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

James Harden had a Game 6 to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden was nowhere to be seen as the 76ers just got eliminated by the Miami Heat. In 40 minutes of play, he had just 11 points and nine assists.

That's not good enough for a player who was brought over to be a difference-maker for a contending team.

The NBA world also wasn't impressed by Harden's performance.

"From max players in the beginning of the year to maybes at the end. The story of James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Carry on…" ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said.

The Miami Heat are set to appear in their first Eastern Conference Final since 2020. They'll get the winner of the Bucks-Celtics series, which shifts back to Milwaukee on Friday night.

As for the 76ers, they'll have to figure out what to do with Harden over the offseason. When he got traded to Philadelphia, he agreed to opt in to his $47.3 million player option for next year.

We'll see if that's too much money for the 76ers to pay.