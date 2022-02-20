NBA Fans Stunned By Karl-Anthony Towns’ 3-Point Contest Performance

Earlier this season, Karl-Anthony Towns called himself the “best big man shooter ever.”

During Saturday night’s three-point shootout, KAT did his best to try to back up those claims; taking home the competition’s trophy behind a huge 29-point round.

Fans couldn’t help but be impressed with Towns’ shooting display.

“Saying ‘I told you Shaq, Vegas got the odds wrong’ directly after winning the 3PT contest as a big man is cooler than anything any of us will ever do,” one user tweeted. “Congrats to that man.”

“He didn’t even need to jump which is crazy and amazing,” remarked another fan.

“Cash shmonies,” commented another user.

“He was cashin out,” another replied.

“KAT the greatest big man shooter of all time,” a fan proclaimed with a goat emoji.

Karl-Anthony Towns put on an excellent display and dominated the competition. KAT joins Kevin Love and Dirk Nowitzki as just the third big man ever to claim the three-point contest title.