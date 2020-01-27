The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Franchise Announces It’s Retiring No. 24 For Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant holding out five fingers as he runs up the floor.LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys already hang in the rafters of Staples Center. The Los Angeles Lakers retired the icon’s jerseys shortly after his retirement in 2016.

The Dallas Mavericks announced this evening that they are also retiring No. 24.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban released a heartfelt statement in the wake of Bryant’s death on Sunday. No one will be wearing No. 24 for the Mavericks moving forward.

“Our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.”

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday. They were reportedly on their way to a basketball tournament. Bryant had become heavily involved in girls basketball following his retirement from the NBA.

It would not be surprising to see other NBA franchises follow the lead of the Mavericks and retire No. 24.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by today’s tragedy.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.