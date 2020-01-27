NBA Franchise Announces It’s Retiring No. 24 For Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys already hang in the rafters of Staples Center. The Los Angeles Lakers retired the icon’s jerseys shortly after his retirement in 2016.

The Dallas Mavericks announced this evening that they are also retiring No. 24.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban released a heartfelt statement in the wake of Bryant’s death on Sunday. No one will be wearing No. 24 for the Mavericks moving forward.

“Our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.”

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday. They were reportedly on their way to a basketball tournament. Bryant had become heavily involved in girls basketball following his retirement from the NBA.

It would not be surprising to see other NBA franchises follow the lead of the Mavericks and retire No. 24.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by today’s tragedy.