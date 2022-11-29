NBA GM Reveals Why He's Annoyed By Kobe Bryant Phrase

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers address the media during the post game news conference after scoring 60 point in his final NBA game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Warriors GM Bob Myers has had enough of NBA players and other athletes hijacking the phrase "Mamba Mentality" from the late Kobe Bryant.

Appearing on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, the two-time Executive of the Year said he thinks its disrespectful to the Hall of Famer because he was a true one-of-one.

When people use the 'Mamba Mentality,' you guys don’t do that. You’re not him. Nobody should be allowed to say that. I’m sorry. There is nobody there like him. ... When people say that, it bothers me and I’m like, I don’t pretend like I do that, but I’m like, you don’t get to say that. That’s not a throwaway line. … I’m sorry, but that went with him. Come up with something else.

Myers went on to say that while there are definitely great players in the NBA that are highly-competitive, few if any have the killer will of a Kobe Bean Bryant.

Not many guys want to take your will. A lot of guys want to beat you. Not many guys want to take your will and make it, so you know never to try that again. ‘Like, how dare you try to beat me? How dare you think you’re going to come out here and beat me?’ but nobody lives like [that], that’s what I’m saying. That is not normal.

There's only one Mamba.