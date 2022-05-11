NBA Hall Of Famer Has Died At 73

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 10: General view of the court at the final NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills during a game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons on April 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, the basketball world was in mourning after the passing of a former legend of the game.

Bob Lanier, an eight-time All-Star for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, passed away on Tuesday, according to a statement from the NBA. He was 73 years old.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver remembered Lanier as one of the most talented centers in league history. He also made it clear that Lanier's accomplishments went way beyond the court.

"For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game's values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere," Silver said in a statement. "It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around."

Lanier played 14 seasons with the Pistons and Bucks. During his NBA career, he averaged a double-double with 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

He finished his career third on the Pistons' career list in both points and rebounds. The Pistons selected Lanier with the No. 1 overall pick in 1970 after he led St. Bonaventure to the Final Four.

He went on to make eight All-Star teams and make both the college and professional Hall of Fames.

Our thoughts are with his family.