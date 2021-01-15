NBA Insider Addresses When Kyrie Irving Could Return

The saga of missed games for Kyrie Irving will continue this weekend.

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Malika Andrews, Irving will be forced to sit out the Net’s Saturday evening game against the Orlando Magic. Despite clearing his required quarantine period and expressing an interest in playing, sources indicate that Kyrie will need to ramp up to full play after his long absence.

Sources: Kyrie Irving will be out due to health and safety protocols for Saturday’s game against Orlando. While Irving has expressed a desire to return, sources say, the extensive time away from the court requires a period of ramping up basketball activities. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 15, 2021

Irving has now missed five games in a row starting with last Thursday’s matchup against the 76ers. The reason for his absence was mostly unclear, citing “personal reasons” as his only justification.

Things only got more complicated in Brooklyn when a video surfaced of the star point guard at a large, maskless gathering for a family birthday party. As a result of the broken COVID-19 protocols, Kyrie was forced to sit out this week’s back-to-back matchups with Denver and New York. As stated by NBA rule, Irving was fined 1/81.6 of his salary per game missed — resulting in $816,898 thousand in money lost for the two games.

Unless the league choses to make an exception, an extra $400,000+ will be tacked on for Kyrie’s absence this weekend.

The NBA world may also be punished on Saturday.

With the blockbuster trade of James Harden to the Nets yesterday, the star shooting guard could make his debut against the Magic. Instead of a grand reveal of Brooklyn’s new big three, basketball fans will just have to settle for a Kevin Durant/James Harden reunion.

The next possible game for Kyrie Irving to rejoin the Nets is a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.