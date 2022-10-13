NBA Insider Chris Haynes Reportedly Lands New Job
NBA insider Chris Haynes has landed a new reporting gig ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The now-former Yahoo Sports reporter has signed a multi-year contract as a sideline reporter for Turner Sports and an NBA writer for Bleacher Report, per sports business insider Jabari Young.
Haynes has spent the majority of his NBA coverage career with Yahoo Sports. In addition to writing for the site and serving as its lead NBA reporter, the veteran insider also hosted the network's podcast, Posted Up with Chris Haynes.
Haynes has served as a sideline reporter for Turner Sports and TNT in the past, and this new deal locks him in for multiple seasons.
Haynes will no doubt stay on the forefront of NBA reporting as he enters this new chapter of his career.