NBA Insider Chris Haynes Reportedly Lands New Job

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat is interviewed by TNT reporter Chris Haynes after Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

NBA insider Chris Haynes has landed a new reporting gig ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The now-former Yahoo Sports reporter has signed a multi-year contract as a sideline reporter for Turner Sports and an NBA writer for Bleacher Report, per sports business insider Jabari Young.

Haynes has spent the majority of his NBA coverage career with Yahoo Sports. In addition to writing for the site and serving as its lead NBA reporter, the veteran insider also hosted the network's podcast, Posted Up with Chris Haynes.

Haynes has served as a sideline reporter for Turner Sports and TNT in the past, and this new deal locks him in for multiple seasons.

Haynes will no doubt stay on the forefront of NBA reporting as he enters this new chapter of his career.