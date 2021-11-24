NBA Insider Has Significant Update On Joel Embiid’s Return

Sixers star big man Joel Embiid could return to the floor very soon, according to an NBA insider. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, there’s a chance the four-time All-Star could be back by this weekend.

“There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19,” Charania tweeted on Wednesday.

Sources: There’s optimism 76ers star Joel Embiid will return on Saturday vs. Minnesota following a three-week absence due to COVID-19. Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2021

Shams continued, “Embiid has been ramping up this week. If unable on Saturday, second game of home stand (Monday vs. Orlando) is possible.”

Philadelphia has missed the All-NBA center’s presence in the lineup. Since Embiid tested positive, the Sixers are a dismal 2-6.

In nine games this season, Embiid is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and four assists per game. The three-time All-Defensive Team selection is also posting 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.

Somehow, despite the wild start to Philadelphia’s season, the team is above .500 at 10-8. That’s with Joel Embiid out of the lineup for all but nine games, Ben Simmons continued standoff, and other key pieces missing time as well.

Tyrese Maxey’s improvement from last year deserves more praise: 8.0 PPG ➡️ 18.7 PPG

2.0 APG ➡️ 4.6 APG

53.1 TS% ➡️ 60.0 TS% Was thrown into a major role as a second year player and has wildly exceeded expectations. Massive part of the 76ers maintained success. pic.twitter.com/03Fyo5SK1G — AlexHoops (@AlexHoopsYT) November 23, 2021

Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a real player for Philadelphia this season. Since taking over for Ben Simmons at the 1, Maxey is averaging a more than respectable 18.7 points and 4.6 assists per contest.

The Sixers have received a number of great contributions off the bench as well.

Hopefully the return of the best two-way center in the NBA can get Philly back into contention in the East.