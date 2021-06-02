NBA Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Danny Ainge

The Danny Ainge era in Boston is officially over.

Following the Celtics’ elimination from the playoffs on Tuesday night, the team announced Ainge’s retirement in a press release on Wednesday. Longtime head coach Brad Stevens will also vacate his role to take over as the team’s president of basketball operations.

While Ainge’s 18-year career as Celtics president may be coming to an end, that doesn’t mean he’s done as an NBA executive. As he helps the Boston franchise transition through this offseason, the longtime exec will reportedly keep his options open for a new front-office gig.

According to NBA insider Chris Mannix, the Utah Jazz are a top potential landing spot for Ainge.

As Danny Ainge moves on from Boston, a possible landing spot, in some capacity: The Utah Jazz. As rumors of Ainge's exit rippled through the NBA in recent months, a role with the Jazz has been seen as a potential next step. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 2, 2021

Utah’s front office is currently headed by Executive VP of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey and GM Justin Zanik. Just one year ago, Zanik interviewed for the Chicago Bulls GM job but was not offered the position. Clearly willing to leave the Jazz if the offer is right, a new spot could be opening up in Salt Lake City if Zanik decides to go elsewhere.

Hired as Celtics president back in 2003, Ainge has a wealth of valuable experience as an NBA front office exec. In 2008, the former Boston player was named NBA Executive of the Year for helping his team to a Finals victory.

That success started to wane in recent years though. Over each of the Celtics’ last seven straight playoff appearances, Ainge’s team failed to make it out of the Eastern Conference. Marred by late-season injury issues (Jaylen Brown, wrist), Boston’s 2021 finish was the franchise’s worst in six years — falling in just five games through the first round.

Both Ainge and the Celtics organization will now have a chance to start fresh in 2021-22.