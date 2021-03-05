NBA Insider Names “Strong Contender” To Land Blake Griffin

On Friday afternoon, six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons — immediately making him a hot option on the NBA free agent market.

In the hours following the ground-breaking deal, multiple teams have already reached out to express interest in the 12-year big man. The Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Heat, Celtics and Warriors reportedly make up the list of teams vying to land Griffin.

According to New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein and other sources around the league, the Brooklyn Nets stand out as a “strong contender” due to his relationship with current players and the team’s rising stock.

The Nets are regarded as a strong contender for Blake Griffin given Brooklyn's rise and his longstanding relationship with players there and the Celtics have also expressed interest, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 5, 2021

With elite backcourt scoring, the one piece of the puzzle the Nets seem to be missing is a solid big man down low. Losing rising-star center Jarrett Allen in the James Harden trade, the Nets’ only real big man option is Griffin’s former Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan.

If Griffin were to sign with this already-stacked squad and provide a formidable presence in the post, Brooklyn’s NBA title odds would skyrocket even higher than they already are.

While the excitement of signing of a former NBA superstar is enticing, it’s fair to note that Griffin is not even close to the player he once was. After notching a career-high points per game average (24.5) in his first full season with the Pistons back in 2018, the 31-year-old forward is now averaging a career low 12.3 ppg.

Struggling to put up solid numbers on a team where he should be the number one option, maybe it’s time for Griffin to transition into a support role. If that’s the case, the talent-laden Nets would be the perfect landing spot.

Where do you think Griffin should end up in 2021?