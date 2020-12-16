The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Insider Offers Injury Update For Rockets Guard Chris Clemons

Chris Clemons on the court for the Houston Rockets.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 29: Chris Clemons #3 of the Houston Rockets drives the ball up the court against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons went down with a scary non-contact injury during a preseason matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Directly after draining a three for the Rockets, Clemons backpedaled down the court. When he went to plant his foot on defense, the guards right leg buckled underneath him. He was later rolled off the court in a wheelchair.

Here’s video of the play.

NBA insider for The Athletic Shams Charania reports that the initial diagnosis of the injury is a torn Achilles tendon. An MRI scan on Wednesday morning will confirm.

Clemons was picked up by the Rockets last year after going undrafted in 2019. The second-year guard out of Campbell averaged 4.9 points and 8.8 minutes per game through 33 games with Houston in his rookie season.

Achilles injuries are known to be some of the toughest to return from. If his MRI scan comes back positive tomorrow, Clemons is in for a long recovery — likely missing the remainder of the season.

You hate to see a guy go down with such a serious injury, especially in a game with such little meaning.

Stay tuned for updates on the injury when we know more on Wednesday morning.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.