NBA Insider Offers Injury Update For Rockets Guard Chris Clemons

Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons went down with a scary non-contact injury during a preseason matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Directly after draining a three for the Rockets, Clemons backpedaled down the court. When he went to plant his foot on defense, the guards right leg buckled underneath him. He was later rolled off the court in a wheelchair.

Here’s video of the play.

Chris Clemons appeared to injure his lower leg and was taken off the court in a wheelchair. Hope he's alright. pic.twitter.com/diKHPgXlN3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2020

NBA insider for The Athletic Shams Charania reports that the initial diagnosis of the injury is a torn Achilles tendon. An MRI scan on Wednesday morning will confirm.

Initial diagnosis on Rockets guard Chris Clemons is a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. MRI on Wednesday morning to confirm. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2020

Clemons was picked up by the Rockets last year after going undrafted in 2019. The second-year guard out of Campbell averaged 4.9 points and 8.8 minutes per game through 33 games with Houston in his rookie season.

Achilles injuries are known to be some of the toughest to return from. If his MRI scan comes back positive tomorrow, Clemons is in for a long recovery — likely missing the remainder of the season.

You hate to see a guy go down with such a serious injury, especially in a game with such little meaning.

Stay tuned for updates on the injury when we know more on Wednesday morning.